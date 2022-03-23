Meal, drinks and branding iron exhibit featured in April 23 event

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Pioneer Museum, at 2010 Riverside Ave. is hosting a delicious BBQ experience for the whole family, on Saturday, April 23, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The museum will serve up a hearty barbecue meal prepared by the San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association, ice cold brews and a preview of an original branding iron exhibit. There will also be an exhibit walk-through, planned children’s activities, and music.

The menu includes barbecued beef, salads, barbecued bread and dessert.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Tickets are $40 per person for adults, and $10 for kids 10 and under. The kids menu includes, a hot dog, chips and a beverage. Tickets are on sale via the museum. (805) 239-4556.

The barbecue event theme is centered on the branding iron exhibit at the Pioneer Museum. The exhibit, which has been recently completed, outlines the history of local brands from the area and original artifacts of the various branding irons. The museum also has an exhibit on the history of the Paso Robles schools dating back to 1877. Pictures and biographies of the individuals who had schools named after them are included in the displays.

The Paso Robles Pioneer Museum includes hundreds of artifacts from early local businesses, family homes, and Native American settlements. The museum also houses a collection of Paderewski memorabilia, a simulated blacksmith shop, an extensive barbed wire collection from local ranches, and numerous carriages and wagons. The museum grounds features the Geneseo one-room schoolhouse built in 1886, a replica of the Paso Robles original jail, and the 85-ton Jeansville oil pump. These exhibits will be on display during the barbecue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...