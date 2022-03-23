Colleen Bojorquez began career with Events Center as ticket operator 30 years ago

PASO ROBLES – The California Mid-State Fair Board of Directors announced the appointment of Colleen Bojorquez as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the California Mid-State Fair and Paso Robles Event Center, effective March 1. Bojorquez was named interim CEO in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez

Bojorquez began working for the Paso Robles Event Center in 1992 as a ticket operator. During this time, she also received her Bachelors of Science in ecology and systematic biology (2000) and a Master’s of Education (2003).

Bojorquez has held many positions at the Paso Robles Event Center, but spent the majority of her career as a business assistant. In that role, she worked closely with past CEOs and the Board of Directors, and has overseen staff, special projects, and funds. Over her 30-year career, she gained a unique perspective and brings a diverse knowledge of not only the industry, but the organization as well.

“We feel fortunate to have someone with Colleen’s experience, integrity, creativity, and passion for the Fair and our community,” said Krista Sabin, president of the Fair Board. “For the past two years, Colleen served as the interim CEO and through the difficulties and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic she demonstrated excellent leadership, resourcefulness, and vision that successfully sustained the Fair and the Paso Robles Event Center. Colleen takes great pride in her work and puts people first.”

During her time as interim CEO, Bojorquez partnered with community members who could support the Paso Robles Event Center, whether fiscally or by communicating with local, state, and federal officials to keep the doors open.

Bojorquez was born and raised on the Central Coast and is part of a fourth-generation pioneer ranch family. Her family includes husband Tim, and children Curran (17) and Bailey (13).

Bojorquez will be responsible for overseeing the annual 12-day California Mid-State Fair (July 20–31, 2022) and the interim events and facility rentals and the infrastructure of the Paso Robles Event Center.

