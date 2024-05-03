Honor Flight Central Coast California marks the 10th anniversary in May

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Central Coast wineries and tasting rooms are gearing up for an extended celebration in support of Honor Flight Central Coast California this Memorial Day month, May 1-31. The annual “Vino for Vets” fundraiser, renowned for its heartfelt contributions to Honor Flight, will span the entire month, offering patrons an extended time frame to honor our nation’s heroes.

Over a dozen esteemed wineries will participate in this month-long tribute. “Vino for Vets” has become a hallmark event, showcasing the unity and generosity of our local winery community in backing Honor Flight’s mission to take veterans on transformative trips to Washington, D.C. Vino for Vets is not just a fundraiser; it’s a symbol of gratitude and solidarity with our veterans. Participating wineries will contribute to the cause by offering complimentary tastings to Vino for Vet pass holders.

Bear McGill, president of the Honor Flight board, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the winery partners, stating, “The beauty of Vino for Vets lies in its diversity of contributions. Our wineries have embraced this extended celebration wholeheartedly. Their creativity and generosity continue to inspire us.” The overwhelming community support for returning veterans underscores the deep-rooted connection between our wineries, residents, and the veterans they honor.

As part of the extended festivities, patrons can acquire exclusive tasting passports, unlocking complimentary tastings at participating wineries throughout May. These passports also grant early access to tickets for an upcoming autumn fundraiser, promising a continuation of the dignified homage to our veterans.

There is much anticipation surrounding Honor Flight Central Coast as plans for the May flight unfold. This flight marks the 10th anniversary of Honor Flight Central Coast, an occasion recently recognized by the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors and soon to be honored by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in June.

Adding to the significance of this milestone flight is the record number of female veterans participating. Among them are four women whose service and dedication to our country span decades:

A commander in the Navy serving 22 years, including a role in the White House during President Nixon’s tenure.

An Army sergeant with two years of service.

A Navy storekeeper with 20 years of service.

A Navy veteran who served in Okinawa, Japan, for seven years.

These women, totaling 51 years of collective service, represent the resilience and strength of women in the armed forces. They continue to lead fulfilling lives and eagerly anticipate this tour of honor as part of Honor Flight Central Coast’s commemoration of its 10th anniversary.

Join them this May as we raise a glass to honor our nation’s heroes, celebrating their courage and sacrifice with every sip of Central Coast wine.

For more information and to acquire your Vino for Vets tasting passport, visit honorflightccc.org/vinoforvets/.

Vino for Vets participants at the time of printing:

Bella Luna Estate Winery

Eberle Winery

Volatus

Dubost

Bon Niche Cellars

Cutruzzola Vineyards

Calcareous

Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards

McPrice Myers Wines

Sculpterra

Summerwood

Tackitt

Tobin James Cellars

Tolo Cellars

