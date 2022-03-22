The event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise to support local community projects and scholarships

PASO ROBLES — After more than two decades of hosting a successful crab feed, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise is switching gears. Their first annual ‘Derby Day Wine Fest at Windfall Farms’ wine tasting event will be held on Saturday, May 7, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Windfall Farms foaling barn located at 4710 Flying Paster Lane, Paso Robles.

The event will be limited to thirty-six Central Coast wineries, where they will showcase their favorite wines.

As a part of the Derby theme, guests are encouraged to wear their finest haberdashery while enjoying a live stream of the Kentucky Derby. The rotunda area will offer boutique food vendors, and several food venues will also be selling on site. The foaling barn can accommodate up to 300 attendees, each of which will be paying $75 each to attend ($10 for designated

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

drivers). To buy tickets go to derbydaywinefest.com, and are on sale now.

Don’t miss Rotary’s ‘Derby Day Wine Fest at Windfall Farms” that is destined to become the annual “can’t miss” event for both wine lovers and equine enthusiasts.

The Rotary Club is a 501(c)3 organization, and proceeds from this event will help to support local community projects as well as vocational and educational scholarships.

