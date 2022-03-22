Paso Robles Police responded to a stabbing victim in the Walmart parking lot on Mar. 17

PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, Mar. 17, at approximately 10:18 p.m., Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) responded to a call from a Walmart employee who reported he found a victim in the parking off Niblick Road lot suffering from an apparent stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found and have identified the victim as Christopher Thatcher (32) of Paso Robles. He suffered from multiple stab wounds and a possible punctured lung. It was later determined Thatcher had been stabbed in the back and torso at least seven times and once in the head. He was taken to Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton and then transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for emergency care.

Thatcher was unable to provide information on who assaulted him, why the assault occurred, or where. However, police were able to follow a trail of blood back to the Salinas Riverbed area, but were unable to determine the exact location of the assault.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Police were informed by Thatcher that he is homeless and lives in the Salinas Riverbed area. The Paso Robles Detective Bureau is continuing this investigation.

As the investigation is ongoing, the PRPD asks anyone with any information regarding the incident to call the PRPD at (805) 237 – 6464

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

