Boyd is guilty of assaulting two victims, including felony battery using hot grease

OCEANO — District Attorney Dan Dow announced that a San Luis Obispo County jury found Oceano resident Terri Dee Boyd (DOB 10/22/1960) guilty of felony battery causing serious bodily injury, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor assault. The Honorable Judge Michael Duffy presided over the trial.

On the morning of Oct. 15, 2019, Boyd was cooking bacon and hash browns at her residence in Oceano when she had a verbal argument with a female family member. The argument soon escalated to a physical assault, with Boyd biting the female victim on the face.

Boyd then used a hot pan with bacon grease to cause significant burns to a second victim’s face, who was also present during the altercation.

advertisement

Law enforcement was called shortly after the incident and Boyd was arrested the same day. The burn victim was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released later that day.

The case experienced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a 2-week interruption at the start of jury deliberations. Jury members resumed deliberations and came back with a guilty verdict on Aug. 18, 2022.

“We are thankful for the dedication of the jury who performed their civic duty during this trial in spite of delays caused by the coronavirus,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Our community is safer due to the hard work of law enforcement, district attorney staff, and our justice partners to hold offenders accountable for their criminal behavior.”

Boyd will return to court on Sept. 8, 2022 in Department 6 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. A sentencing date will be determined at that time. She faces a maximum sentence of 4 years and 6 months of incarceration.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Amy Fitzpatrick.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...