SHANDON — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential burglary that occurred on July 1, in the 200 block of Calle Arroyo. Deputies received the report at approximately 2:38 p.m., determining the break‑in happened earlier that morning around 10 a.m. The loss includes a significant amount of personal property, including cash and jewelry.

Investigators have released videos showing suspects and a vehicle believed to be involved. The vehicle appears to be a black Hyundai Sonata with chrome trim around the windows and a chrome strip from the headlights to the side mirrors. The passenger‑side mirror may be painted flat black, differing from the rest of the car.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or vehicle, or who has information related to the case, is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office non‑emergency dispatch line at (805) 781‑4550, option 3, or submit anonymous tips through San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549‑STOP (7867) or slotips.org

