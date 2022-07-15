Marti was murdered on January 9, 2018; her remains were found two months later

GROVER BEACH — A San Luis Obispo County jury returned a verdict of guilty against Grover Beach resident Robert W. Koehler, IV, for the January 2018 murder of 26-year-old Kristen Marti, who remained missing for over two months.

District Attorney Dan Dow announced on July 14 that a San Luis Obispo County jury has convicted Robert W. Koehler, IV (40) for the first degree murder of 26-year-old Kristen Marti on January 9, 2018. Her remains were discovered on March 25, 2018 in the Prefumo Canyon area after a lengthy search by many area law enforcement agencies.

“Today’s verdict has brought justice for Kristen Marti and her loved ones who still grieve her loss. We are grateful for the jury’s attentiveness and hard work over the past eight weeks,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Our community is now safer due to the professionalism and dedication of the San Luis Obispo Police Department and all of the assisting agencies.”

The defendant will return to court on Monday, July 18, in Department 10 for a court trial on the allegation that he was convicted in 2005 for the violent offense of carjacking in the County of Shasta. A sentencing date will be set at the conclusion of Monday’s hearing. Judge Jesse J. Marino is the presiding judge for this matter.

This case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo Police Department with assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution team was led by Chief Deputy District Attorney Lisa B. Muscari who supervises sexual assault, child abuse, intimate partner violence, juvenile, and mentally disordered offender prosecutions.

