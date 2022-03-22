David Gonzales passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2022, in the loving arms of his wife, Beth. David was born December 11, 1955, in Lompoc, Ca, to Juanita and Lorenzo Gonzales. David grew up with his six siblings. He had a wonderful childhood living in the Mission Hills area of Lompoc. He spent endless hours exploring, hunting, and riding his motorcycles.

David and Beth moved to Paso Robles, where they built their home and welcomed their daughter, Alyssa. David had a successful fiberglass repair business for 34 years. Family was everything to David. He had a tough exterior but had a very kind and compassionate spirit. He loved laughing and sharing stories. David enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, fishing, gold panning, riding motorcycles, listening to music, fixing anything and everything, and BBQing with family and friends.

David is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Beth, his daughter Alyssa (Chris), and grandchildren, J Michaela, Jesse, Joshua, and Aaliyah “Little Feather.” He is also survived by siblings Nick, Anna (Ben), and John (Frances) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents and siblings Lorenzo, Michael, and Paul.

David will be deeply missed by those who knew him both by love and in friendship.

Services will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 10:00 am at Victory Outreach Church, 2919 Union Rd. Paso Robles

“He was our oak.”

