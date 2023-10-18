Exhibition offers collection of handcrafted gifts and art created by over 20 talented artists and artisans

PASO ROBLES — Every year during the holiday season, Studios on the Park transforms into a destination for unique, handmade gifts during the “Handcrafted for the Holidays” exhibition. This special exhibition is a tradition that offers an exquisite collection of handcrafted gifts and art created by over 20 talented artists and artisans.

This years’ exhibition will run for two months, giving Paso Robles residents and visitors ample time to shop for incredible, one-of-a-kind gifts at accessible price points. Retail Sales Manager Pamela Johnson, who helped to organize the show along with Curator and Operations Manager Jordan Hockett, states that she is “happy to say we are welcoming back several of our fine craft artisans from previous years while also welcoming some new ones. We’re adding to our variety of finely crafted gift items to include leather work, hand-painted clothing, and a chocolatier to name just a few.”

Not only will your purchase support local artisans and small businesses, but a portion of all proceeds will go back into supporting Studios on the Park’s mission of providing essential arts programming for children, teens, and adults through our Kids Art Smart and Community Arts Access programs. You can get your holiday shopping done while making a difference in the community.

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. Studios on the Park realizes its commitment by making the creative process available to the public. Studios engages and inspires the San Luis Obispo County community and its visitors with a unique open studio environment. Studios features artists working in a variety of media, educational programs for children and adults, and quality exhibitions by regional, national, and international artists. A gift from the Up Front Gallery is also a gift to Studios — all purchases support the arts programming for children, teens, and adults.

“Handcrafted for the Holidays” will run from Nov. 2 through Dec. 30 and will be open to shoppers Sundays through Thursdays from 12 to 4 p.m. and Fridays & Saturdays from 12 to 9 p.m. The public is invited to receptions on Nov. 4 and Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit studiosonthepark.org/events/handcrafted-for-the-holidays-2023/

Studios is located at 1130 Pine Street in Paso Robles. For more information, visit studiosonthepark.org

