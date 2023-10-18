Discover the legacy of California’s Highway 101 and join the dedication of the El Camino Bell

SAN MIGUEL — Friends of the Adobes (FOTA) is inviting the public to two remarkable events that promise to celebrate the rich history of the Rios-Caledonia Adobe and the heritage of San Miguel on Saturday, Oct. 21. Located at 700 Mission Street, this afternoon promises historical significance and community spirit.

The first event will acknowledge the Historic Rios Caledonia Adobe’s connection to the past as it sits on the remaining strip of the original 1915 first official California Highway 101. This historic roadway has played a pivotal role in California’s transportation history, and visitors can explore its legacy through exhibits and informative displays.

The second highlight of the day is the dedication of an El Camino Bell by the San Miguel Native Daughters of the Golden West, San Miguel Parlor #94. This dedication is in honor of a long-time member, Jean Thacker Hoffmann, who has made substantial contributions to the preservation of San Miguel’s history. The El Camino Bell is a symbol of California’s heritage and will be a cherished addition to the Adobe’s historic grounds.

In addition to these captivating events, guests will have the opportunity to admire a collection of antique cars on display, courtesy of the Model A Ford Club. Automobile enthusiasts and history buffs alike will revel in the vintage charm of these vehicles.

To make this event even more memorable, a variety of refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon. The Adobe’s Gift Shop will be open, offering a selection of unique and local items that make for wonderful souvenirs or gifts.

FOTA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the historical significance of the adobe structures in San Miguel. The organization relies on the generous support of the community, and donations are gratefully accepted to continue their vital work.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in San Miguel’s rich history, enjoy the company of fellow history enthusiasts, and support the preservation of this important cultural heritage. Join us on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Historic Rios-Caledonia Adobe, and be a part of this exciting celebration of San Miguel’s past.

For more information, visit historic-rios-caledonia.org

