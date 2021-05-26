Parade, Royalty, Bean Feed, and much more!

PASO ROBLES — Good news for Paso Robles residents, the Pioneer Day Festivities will be back this year!

The Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee has confirmed there will be a Pioneer Day Parade, Royalty, Bean Feed, and more.

However, what all these events will look like is still being discussed. The Committee has been working with the City to determine what large events will look like after Jun. 15 due to COVID-19 restrictions lifting.

According to the State of California, the State will fully reopen its economy on Jun. 15 if the following two requirements are met:

If vaccine supply is sufficient for Californians 16 years and older who wish to be inoculated; and

If hospitalization rates are stable and low

Therefore, we will not know more details on the events until after Jun. 15.

Dates for the Pioneer Royalty Dinner, Kick-Off Party, and more will be finalized and announced in the coming week.

On Tuesday, May 18, the committee announced that they are now taking applications for “Belle” attendees for this year’s event.

Belles must meet the following criteria:

17-19 years old Living and attending high school in Northern SLO County Who will be a senior graduating in the class of 2022 Representing a local Pioneer Family that came to the area between the 1880s and 1930s.

The age range for belles was increased to include the girls that were missed last year when Pioneer Royalty was postponed due to the pandemic.

If you or anyone you know meets the Belle criteria, email jwdjvan@att.net.

More details on Pioneer Day will be available in the upcoming weeks.

