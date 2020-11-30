SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is growing. Starting Jan. 1, 2021, the Garden will have a new entrance location.

There will also be a new admission fee of $5 per visitor, while Garden Members and children ages 12 and younger remain free. Support of the Garden helps it remain a treasured educational and recreational resource for everyone.

The Garden strives to honor and preserve its connection with nature. Visit the SLO Botanical Garden at 3450 Dairy Creek Rd. to see the unique, drought-tolerant plants from the five Mediterranean climates. People may also visit the website at slobg.org to learn more about becoming a Garden Member to gain access to the Garden all year long.

