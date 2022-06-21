The scholarship will cover registration costs for youth sports and recreation programs in Templeton

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Recreation Foundation (TRF) has created a Scholarship program to fund participation by children who live within the Templeton Unified School District boundaries.

The fund will be used exclusively to cover registration costs for youth sports and recreation programs offered by the Templeton Recreation Department. Eligibility requirements are administered by the Templeton CSD Recreation Supervisor. The Templeton Recreation Foundation (TRF) is a 501 (c) 3 organization, and all donations are tax-deductible.

The goal the scholarship is to ensure every Templeton child can participate in Youth Sports and Recreation programs offered by the Templeton Recreation Department regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

Studies show that participation in youth recreation activities provides lifetime benefits for children, including:

Increased physical activity and health benefits Development of social and community bonds Improved academic potential Learning how to face and overcome obstacles Building a foundation for lifelong health

Donations can be made to help the TRF ensure that all Templeton children can enjoy the lifelong benefits from participation in your recreational activities.

Donations checks can be mailed to TRF, P.O. Box 1423, Templeton, CA 93465

Or donate online here templetonrecfoundation.org

For additional information, contact Geoff English, TRF Board member at (805) 610-0191 or via email at geoffenglish2016@gmail.com

