Smoke may still be visible from the Spring Street exit

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services (PRFES) responded to a fire that started in the Salinas Riverbed at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

Smoke will be visible from the south of the Spring Street exit, South of Paso Robles. According to PRFES, half an acre was burned.

Firefighters remain on seen. No further information is available at this time.

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...