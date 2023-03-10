PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services are reminding people to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors during the upcoming Daylight Saving Time change. Residents will set their clocks ahead by one hour on Saturday before the official change at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12.

“It’s been a long-standing practice in fire prevention for these two tasks to go together. Check your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector when you change your clocks,” said Fire Captain John Prickett. “These days, as many clocks spring forward automatically, it is especially important for this reminder to reach every household.”

“Smoke alarms save lives,” said Prickett.

advertisement

Three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in properties without working smoke alarms. More than one-third of home fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarms are present. The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.

If you know or suspect your smoke alarms are older than 10 years, firefighters suggest upgrading to a 10-year, sealed battery alarm. They don’t require any battery replacement throughout their lifetime. However, you are still urged to press the test button on the alarms at least once every month.

Please visit the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services website at prcity.com/198/Fire-and-Emergency-Services for information about the department and fire safety, or call (805) 227-7560.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...