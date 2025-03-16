PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Recreation Services is seeking volunteers to assist with after-school programs at Centennial Park. The programs — Teen Center, Open Gym, and Kids Corner — serve an average of 80 participants daily. Volunteers will help with activity setup, game assistance, special events, and cleanup, working alongside city staff. The programs, which cater to a wide range of age groups, have been successful since their launch in August 2023.

“We are thrilled to offer these free, accessible after-school programs for young people in Paso Robles,” said Recreation Manager Lynda Plescia. “The programs have been hugely successful since beginning in August of 2023, and we’re ready to continue to grow with the support of interested community members.”

For more information or to volunteer, contact Wyatt Lund at (805) 237-3990 or wlund@prcity.com

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...