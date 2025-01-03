By John Hamon

Mayor of Paso Robles

Our City of Paso Robles had an eventful 2024, marked by milestones in infrastructure, public safety, economic development, and community engagement. The year began with the city-organized New Year’s Eve celebration in the downtown park, as well as the return of the British Royal Air Force for training exercises at the Paso Robles Airport.

Along with our continuing street maintenance projects, our long-awaited major infrastructure project for the Creston Road Corridor Improvements was also started and is being funded by our voter-approved local E-12, and J-20 sales tax measures along with regional and state funding. We saw the opening of the new Barney Schwartz Pump Track, which was completed in February and an approval and soon-to-be new pickleball complex at Sherwood Park.

Paso Robles Mayor John Hamon

The City Council also honored the late Mayor Steve Martin in March and commended our city staff and partners for regional and state transportation awards received for the amazing Golden Hill/Union Road Roundabout. Congressman Jimmy Panetta secured $500,000 of federal funding for the Paso Robles Regional Fire and Emergency Services Training Facility which will be located at our new Fire Station 3 on Union Road.

In economic development, the city finalized the sale of a portion of Pioneer Park to the Paso Robles Events Center and launched its “Celebrate Local” video showcasing small businesses. The city also received awards for its North County Broadband Strategic Plan and budget presentation.

The City Council approved a two-year fiscal budget for the years 2024-25 and 2025-26. It allocates estimated resources including funding for day-to-day operations and capital improvements. The budget is balanced and includes a fully funded rainy day fund. It prioritizes public safety, and local road repairs and will now address deferred maintenance across city infrastructure and facilities.

The City Council approved Paso Robles’ new 5-year Economic Development Strategic Plan which outlines five key initiatives and over 75 specific action items designed to sustain and grow our local economy. This is the first economic strategic plan approved by the City Council in nearly 20 years.

Community engagement remained a priority, with events like the SafetyFest, Princess Party at the Library, and Hispanic Heritage Festival. The city also launched the PulsePoint app to improve emergency response and recognized police officers for saving a life.

The November General Election saw the reelection of two City Councilmembers: Steve Gregory (District 3) and Fred Strong (District 4). In District 1, Kris Beal was elected by voters and Ryan Cornell was re-elected as city treasurer. Additionally, voters approved our critical Measure I-24, a local sales tax measure that maintains the existing ½ cent local sales tax, E-12, that is set to expire on March 31, 2025. Since 2012, the city has expended over $78 million to improve the condition of city streets.

We are now enjoying our 2024 holiday season in Paso Robles, and it has been so magical from the shimmering park lights illuminating and creating a festive atmosphere to the wonderful evening Christmas Parade. We also invited our Roblan families to gather to celebrate the coming year’s end with the New Year’s Eve Bonfire in our City Park which highlighted community spirit and warmth as we bidded farewell to the old year and welcomed the new one with joy and togetherness. On behalf of all our citizens and your City Council, I want to thank all our city employees and management staff for all their hard work throughout the past year. They are the worker bees that help create our wonderful city and should be commended for a job well done.

As Roblans, we all know our Paso Robles is a gem on California’s Central Coast and we are poised for a vibrant 2025. With our rich wine heritage, stunning landscapes, and thriving cultural scene, our city has a lot to offer its citizens, neighboring towns and visitors. Together, we will celebrate our unique Paso Robles and embrace a prosperous future for all who have come to know and call Paso Robles home.

