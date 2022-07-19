An agenda item will discuss the sale of a portion of the Pioneer Park property

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau is asking the SLO County Agriculture Community to be present at the Paso Robles City Council meeting tonight, July 19, to show their support for the California Mid-State Fair.

The evening before the California Mid-State Fair opens, the City of Paso Robles will vote whether to rescind a deal with the Fair regarding the purchase of a portion of the Pioneer Park property.

In the Farm Bureau’s weekly update they said,

“This deal is important for the Fair’s long-term viability, and we need the San Luis Obispo County agriculture community to attend the July 19 Council Meeting and remind members about the importance of the Fair to farmers, ranchers, local youth and to the local economy.”

Read the rest of the Farm Bureau’s update regarding tonights agenda item here:

As the Fairgrounds is landlocked on three other sides, buying part of this City-owned property is essential for the Fair to meet ever-growing space and infrastructure needs. Expansion to the South is the only option for the Fair to grow without having to leave its current location in Paso Robles.

Negotiations between the Fair (officially known as the 16th District Agricultural Association) and the City of Paso Robles — which have been ongoing for the past seven years — have come to an impasse. The deal has proven difficult in part because the Fairgrounds is a state-owned property, meaning the sale has to be approved by the California Department of General Services.

The issue is listed on the July 19 Paso Robles City Council Agenda as Item 15 “Rescinding Resolution 16-141 Approving of an Agreement with the 16th District Agricultural Association for the Sale of a Portion of Pioneer Park Property.” Find the agenda here and more background on Agenda Item 15 item here.

The agricultural community is asked to show up in person if possible. If you cannot attend, please call in to make comments (805) 865-7276. Written comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12:00 noon on the day of the Council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the Agenda. Please note you are commenting on Agenda Item 15.

When: Tuesday, July 19 at 6:30pm

What: Make comments to the Paso Robles City Council in opposition to Agenda Item 15 and show your support for the California Mid-State Fair!

Where: Library/Conference Center Council Chamber 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles

Can’t attend? Listen to the meeting live on the radio at 1230AM or livestream the meeting at prcity.com/youtube

