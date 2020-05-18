The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department would like to take this opportunity to inform the public of a Wildland Urban Interface training drill on May 18, 19 and 22nd.

Fire apparatus and personnel will be at the Paso Robles airport between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Firefighters will be conducting live fire training to prepare for the upcoming fire season. Some smoke may be seen coming from the airport area.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to take this time to remind the community to prepare for fire season by creating defensible space around your home. For more information on Wildland Fire Preparedness visit https://www.prcity.com/198/Fire-and-Emergency-Services.

