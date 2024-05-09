Super Summer Sign-Up Party coming on Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at Centennial Park

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Recreation Services will host the Super Summer Sign-Up Party on Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive). This free community event will provide early bird in-person registration for summer swimming lessons as well as registration for all summer camps and classes for children and teens.

Families will receive one free public swim pool pass for use at the city’s pools this summer for every camp or class registration processed at the event (a $5 value/each). Online registration for summer swim lessons will begin on Monday, May 13, at prcity.com/recreationonline.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children to the event to enjoy a variety of free activities and giveaways provided by the city’s recreation instructors and local vendors including:

Hands-on science exploration presented by Science Dipity’s Tim Baker

Music, movement, and mindfulness activities with Vanessa Orr of YaYa Yoga (9 to 11 a.m.)

Meet author Vanessa Salas and purchase a signed copy of her children’s picture book “Calm McYogi’s Farm” (9 to 11 a.m.)

Paper crafts with Amanda Streamland of Central Coast Craft Parties

Make a Mother’s Day card with Art Park’s Mindy Dierks

Shoot a hoop and kick a soccer goal with the coaches from Youth Evolution Activities

Shorin-Ryu Karate demonstrations

Sneak peek for “Zookeeper Training Camp” and “Spray Paint Art Camp” with West Coast Creative Academy’s Kristin Scott

Brick Building with Lego Camp activity table from 9-10:30 a.m. with instructor Stormy Capalare

Games, activities, prizes and summer reading information from Paso Robles City Library

Meet members of the Paso Robles Emergency Services team and explore one of the city’s emergency vehicles

Free balloon creations from your favorite mermaid

Complimentary treats including Paradise Shaved Ice and fresh popcorn

The city’s aquatics staff will be available during the event to answer questions about swim lessons and assist parents in selecting the perfect lessons for their child.

Information about the summer swim lesson and aquatics program schedule can be viewed at prcity.com/aquatics.

To view and register for all summer classes and camps for children and teens please visit prcity.com/recreationonline.

Feature Image: Swim instructor John Seden-Hansen works with a child on stroke development during a summer swim lesson at the city’s Municipal Pool. Photo by Brittany App

