PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Recreation Services launched its summer season with two community events at Centennial Park on May 9 and 10. On Friday, the city’s aquatics team hosted a free Swim Assessment & Scholarship Application Day, offering swim level evaluations, lawn games, and the chance to apply for need-based scholarships. Children who participated received a free public swim pass.

Saturday featured the annual Super Summer Sign-Up Party, where families registered in person for swim lessons and summer activities. For the first time, online swim registration opened the same day at 10 a.m., providing added convenience.

Registration for all other summer programs — including art, sports, STEAM, and more — is ongoing online and in person. Scholarships are available for qualifying families. For details, visit prcity.com/recreation

