PASO ROBLES — Spring is in the air, and what better way to welcome the season than by creating a handcrafted centerpiece? Paso Robles Recreation Services and Celebrations with Victoria have partnered to present a Spring/Easter Centerpiece Workshop on Wednesday, March 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive).

This hands-on workshop will guide participants in designing a charming spring centerpiece featuring a whimsical bunny nestled among vibrant seasonal florals. With a variety of unique bases to choose from, attendees can craft a one-of-a-kind arrangement perfect for brightening their home or for gifting this spring.

No experience is necessary — just bring your creativity! The class includes step-by-step instruction, all necessary materials, and plenty of festive fun. Seasonal music and light refreshments will be provided to enhance the experience.

advertisement

The workshop is open to participants ages 16 and older. The registration fee is $25 per person, with a $5 discount for additional family members who register together. A $30 supply fee is payable directly to the instructor on the day of class ($25 for an additional registered family member). Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Sign up today at prcity.com/recreationonline

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...