By Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

Spring is just around the corner, and you know what that means: spring cleaning! While spring cleaning is typically thought of as a time to declutter your house, it’s also a great opportunity to clean up your wine collection. By taking time to go through, organize, and clean up your wine collection, you can be sure you’re not letting anything go to waste while also figuring out what bottles are hiding in the depths of your cellar (or shelf, cabinet, or closet).

Assess Inventory

Begin by inspecting each bottle. Look for leaks or cork deterioration and note wines that are approaching their peak drinking window and prioritize them for consumption. This helps prevent any unpleasant surprises and allows you to plan future purchases more effectively.

Clean and Maintain

Dust can accumulate in even the most meticulously maintained spaces, so it’s important to do a thorough cleaning. Use a cloth to gently remove dust from bottles and shelves. If you have a wine fridge, check that temperatures are within the optimal range between 55-60°F.

Organize

Organize wines in a way that makes it easy to find specific bottles. Whether you sort by region, varietal, or vintage, having a systematic approach will save you time and frustration.

Spring cleaning your wine collection is a great way to make room for more bottles, just in time for Spring Release Month! From March 1-31, wineries celebrate new releases with events and specials throughout the region. Learn more at pasowine.com and take advantage of that freshly organized wine collection!

