I have always loved the month of February. My favorite color is red, so that works, right? I collect hearts, so that works too, right? Of course, I love chocolate, so what could be a better focus for February? And since February is also my birth month, I certainly like it when the month rolls around. Besides, I like to keep having birthdays!

When I start researching recipes for February, I think of Valentine’s Day, sweets, and chocolate. At my age, I understand health and fitness only too well, but I also know that a teeny, tiny piece of chocolate can benefit a person’s emotional health. And we all need that kind of help now and then — right? I know, I know, you’re thinking, who can eat just a teeny, tiny piece of chocolate. Well, just try one teeny piece at a time!

So, of course, the recipes for this month are all about chocolate. These amazing truffles and the “sweetie” cookies are sure to delight your sweetheart on February 14. Add chocolate almond cookies to your dessert menu and you’ll be a winner.

Amazing Double Chocolate Truffles

Ingredients:

6 1-ounce squares semi-sweet baking chocolate, chopped

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup whipping cream

12-ounce package white chocolate chips

2 tablespoons shortening

Chopped nuts or colorful sprinkles

Directions:

Melt baking chocolate in a heavy saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly; remove from heat. Add butter and whipping cream; stir until smooth. Refrigerate for one hour. Roll mixture into one-inch balls; place on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. Freeze for 4 hours. Melt white chocolate chips and shortening over low heat, stirring until smooth. dipfrozen truffles into white chocolate and return to baking sheet. Roll in nuts or sprinkles as desired. Refrigerate truffles for 10 to 15 minutes until coating is set. Store in airtight container. Makes one dozen. Note: To make flavored truffles, stir in different extracts such as a teaspoon of orange, peppermint, or raspberry.

Chocolate-Coconut Sweeties

Ingredients:

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extracts2 cups all-purpose flower

Directions:

Beat butter until fluffy; beat in powdered sugar, salt and vanilla. Gradually add flour, beating well. Cover and chill 8 hours. Shape into one-inch balls. Using your thumb, gently make a depression in center of each ball; place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Spoon a teaspoon of filling into each depression while warm; drizzle with frosting when cool. Makes 4 dozen.

Filling Ingredients:

6 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup sweetened flaked coconut

Directions:

Combine all ingredients. Spoon a teaspoon into depression of warm cookies.

Frosting Ingredients:

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup water

1 cup powdered sugar

Directions:

Microwave chips, butter, and water in a one-quart glass bowl on HIGH for one minute or until contents melt. Gradually whisk in sugar until smooth and creamy. Use to drizzle over the coconut filling in the center of the cookies when they are cool.

Chocolate Almond Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup slivered blanched almonds

1/2 teaspoon vegetable oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat sugar and eggs with a spoon in a medium-sized mixing bowl until well mixed. In another bowl, combine cocoa, flour, baking soda, and almonds. Add this to the sugar and egg mixture. Drop spoonfuls of batter onto a baking sheet greased with the vegetable oil. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Let cookies cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes and then remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Makes 3 dozen cookies.

