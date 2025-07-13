By BeeWench Farm

If this summer heat has you feeling beat, make sure to head over to the farmer’s market for some refreshing seasonal produce! Did you know that seasonal produce is designed to give you what you need during that season? It’s amazing that citrus comes in at its peak in the winter to give everyone an extra boost of vitamin C during cold season. In the summer, we get the juiciest fruit and veggies to help stay hydrated and cool off! I like to just grill up some tri-tip or chicken and pair it with whatever fruits and veggies are available in the summer.

Crunching on some chilled watermelon this time of year just makes me happy. Watermelon is great just on its own, but we really enjoy making some aguas frescas with it or watermelon sorbet for a cooling treat. Our animals also love watermelon! If you do happen to have animals and it’s hot out, try slicing up some watermelon and freezing it for them! Our goats, pigs, sheep, and horses are so happy to munch away on those treats. I usually put out a few extra waters for our chickens and put the frozen slices in the water. They love it, it keeps them busy, and it helps them to stay better hydrated.

Cucumbers are abundant right now and my favorite way to eat them is in tzatziki! Tzatziki has become my favorite dip, spread, and even dressing. I haven’t found much that it isn’t delicious with and it’s simple to make. With all the cucumbers right now, I am usually making a couple batches of this every week to enjoy with barbecued meats, raw veggies, grilled veggies, salads, and as a spread on some pitas or bread. It’s an easy crowd pleaser, too, if you want to take it to a party as a dip with some veggies or bread.

Seasonal fruits and vegetables that you can find at farmer’s market this month are:

Fruits

Avocados

Blueberries

Figs

Grapes

Melons

Peaches

Raspberries

Strawberries

Vegetables:

Artichokes

Cucumbers

Eggplant

Green Beans

Lettuce

Peas

Peppers

Radishes

Summer Squash

Tomatillos

Tomatoes

Tzatziki

Ingredients

2 cups grated cucumber (from about 1 medium 10-ounce cucumber, no need to peel or seed the cucumber first, grate on the large holes of your box grater)

1 ½ cups plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint and/or dill

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 medium clove garlic, pressed or minced

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

Instructions

Squeeze the grated cucumber over a colander, a handful at a time until most of the water is drained. Transfer the squeezed cucumber to a serving bowl, and repeat with the remaining cucumber. Add the yogurt, olive oil, herbs, lemon juice, garlic, and salt to the bowl, and stir to blend. Let the mixture rest for 5 minutes to allow the flavors to meld. Taste and add additional chopped fresh herbs, lemon juice, or salt. Serve tzatziki immediately or chill for later. Leftover tzatziki keeps well, chilled, for about 4 days.

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...