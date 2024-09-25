Project, led by Tobin James, will now go to City Council for final approval

PASO ROBLES — Approval of a new hotel and mixed-use building will be coming to Paso Robles City Council in the near future. During the Tuesday, Sept. 10, Planning Commission meeting, commissioners discussed plans for a hotel proposed for the open lot located at 1745 Spring St.

Commissioners unanimously approved moving the project forward for approval from the City Council with the added condition that future tenants be advised that parking is not guaranteed. The project’s applicant, Tobin James, represented by George Garcia, is looking to construct a mixed-use building with 3,346 square feet of commercial space, including a wine-tasting room, 16 hotel rooms, and eight residential units.

The project site was originally developed as a Chevron gas station in 1963. The station was demolished in

2003. Four leaking underground tanks were remediated on the property between 2003 and 2020. It sits across the street from the Paso Market Walk and next to the Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Christian Life Center Church.

According to staff’s report, “The project includes one residential unit restricted to a very low-income household (17 percent of the allowed density units), which qualifies the project to a 50 percent density bonus and three concessions consistent with California Government Code Section 65915.”

The largest concern for commissioners on the project was related to parking. There are 21 parking spaces included in the project site, which leaves a deficit of five spaces for the project.

Commissioners asked the project applicant why they do not have assigned parking for residents and instead will be usinga first come, first serve system.

George Garcia answered that first come, first served is the most democratic system, and that “Those [residential] spaces are free [during the day]. If we designated those for a residential unit at this location, those spots would be unusable all day. That’s wasted real estate, in my opinion.”

Jill Alexander, the general manager of Paso Market Walk and the Lofts at the Market, spoke during the public comment.

“I am personally thrilled to see George Garcia’s talent, knowledge, and experience behind Tobins project on 18th and Spring. We want to express our full support for what Tobin James planned,” said Alexander, who added that the Paso Market Walk has not experienced issues with parking in the area.

While the project has been approved to move forward by the Planning Commission, it will now go in front of the City Council for final approval. There is no set date for when the project will be presented for final approval.

The next Paso Robles Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8, as the Sept. 24 meeting was canceled.

