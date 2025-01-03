This year marks 50 years of public menorah lightings in the U.S.

NORTH COUNTY — Thursday might have been the last day of Hanukkah, but the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles was filled with Jewish joy on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 29, when the local Jewish community and friends attended the Chabad of Paso Robles’ third annual Menorah Lighting. The activities started at 4:30 p.m. with crafts for the kids and hot soup, latkes, and kosher donuts for everyone before lighting the fifth night’s candles on the 9-foot-tall menorah.

“Welcome to the lighting of the grand menorah at the Downtown City Park here in Paso Robles,” stated Rabbi Meir Gordon at the start of the night. “We’re happy to be here tonight as we join millions of Jews around the world who are marking the fifth night of the Festival of Lights.”

Gordon began the night by leading the crowd in a special prayer for the community’s Jewish brothers and sisters living in Israel, the hostages of Oct. 7, 2023, their families, and the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces), who are constantly risking their lives in the ongoing war.

“It feels like we are all one family,” said Gordon on bringing the community together for a third year to celebrate Hanukkah. “When one of us experiences pain, like some of our brothers and sisters who find themselves right now as hostages in Gaza, we all feel it deeply, and we all get together to do whatever we can to help. It’s the same when we celebrate; we rejoice together, and the warmth and support from the broader community is truly heartwarming.”

On top of all the regular Hanukkah celebrations like lighting candles and eating fried foods together, this year also marks the 50-year anniversary of public menorah lightings in the United States.

“Tonight, I want to talk to you, my friends, about a very special number. This year marks 50 years since the first public Menorah Lighting that took place in this country at the Independence Hall in Philadelphia,” Gordon continued after the prayer. “This year, there will be 15,000 public menorahs being placed across the globe by Chabad-Lubavitch centers around the world.”

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor John Peschong and Paso Robles City Councilmembers Chris Bausch and Kris Beal were in attendance.

“The United States, The State of California, and the County of San Luis Obispo should promote all the forces of light at home and abroad. Let us pray that the message of Hanukkah lights will illuminate our entire community of San Luis Obispo County with the blessings of Hanukkah,” Peschong said in a speech to the crowd.

Like in years past, the Chabad teamed up with not only the Paso Robles City Council but also the Paso Robles Police Department led by Chief Damian Nord for security and the Paso Robles Fire Department for their evening’s gelt drop, which is always so much fun for the kids.

“We’re grateful for their support,” Gordon told Paso Robles Press/Atascadero News. “It’s a reminder of the strength of our nation and the freedom of religion that we have here.”

The menorah lighting also brought out friends and neighbors to the local Jewish community who celebrated the Festival of Lights alongside them.

“I have a lot of friends who are Jewish. I’m Christian,” said local resident Janice Chambers. “The warmth of the people and the community and then the lights are amazing. It’s all amazing and positive.”

Hanukkah, which celebrates the miracle when the Jews, led by Judah Maccabee, reclaimed the temple from Syrian Greeks in 164 BCE, and one night’s worth of oil lasted eight while they prepared more undesecrated oil for the menorah, actually started on Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) this year and concludes at sundown today.

“Every year, people tell me how much they look forward to it,” Gordon said of the public menorah lighting. “It truly feels like Chanukah itself. With each menorah lighting, we reach more people and increase the light in our community, and we stay in touch with many of these people throughout the year. This is really one of the messages of Chanukah; we have to keep on increasing in light and good.”

The Chabad of Paso Robles also hosted a Menorah Lighting in Morro Bay on the eighth night of Hanukkah, Wednesday, Jan. 1. To find out more about the Chabad of Paso Robles, go to chabadpaso.com, email them at info@chabadpaso.com, or call them at (805) 635-8684.

Feature Image: Rabbi Meir Gordon addresses the crowd at the third annual Menorah Lighting in Downtown City Park on Sunday, Dec. 29. Photo by Christianna Marks

