National Farmers Market Week is Aug. 7 through 13
NORTH COUNTY — North County Farmers’ Markets are celebrating National Farmers’ Market week this coming Aug. 7 through 13.
National Farmers Market Week is used as an opportunity to show the nation how much value markets bring to their communities.
Markets apart of the North County Farmers’ Market Association in Atascadero, Los Osos, Paso Robles, and Templeton will be offering a raffle at each market. This week market goers can enter their raffle for next week’s drawing.
Market Manager Robyn Gable will draw one winner the night before each market for a chance to win a large market bag full of produce and other goods from the market. Other goods will be raffled off and other fun like scavenger hunts and bingo sheets for the kids.
North County Farmers’ Market Schedule
Atascadero Farmers Market
Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m.
Sunken Gardens
Baywood/Los Osos Farmers Market
Mondays from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
2nd & Santa Maria Streets by the Bay
Paso Robles Farmers Market
Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Spring and 12th Street
Templeton Farmers Market
Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
At the Town park – 6th & Crocker Streets
One of the largest Farmers’ Market in the County