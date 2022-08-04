National Farmers Market Week is Aug. 7 through 13

NORTH COUNTY — North County Farmers’ Markets are celebrating National Farmers’ Market week this coming Aug. 7 through 13.

National Farmers Market Week is used as an opportunity to show the nation how much value markets bring to their communities.

Markets apart of the North County Farmers’ Market Association in Atascadero, Los Osos, Paso Robles, and Templeton will be offering a raffle at each market. This week market goers can enter their raffle for next week’s drawing.

Market Manager Robyn Gable will draw one winner the night before each market for a chance to win a large market bag full of produce and other goods from the market. Other goods will be raffled off and other fun like scavenger hunts and bingo sheets for the kids.

North County Farmers’ Market Schedule

Atascadero Farmers Market

Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

Sunken Gardens

Baywood/Los Osos Farmers Market

Mondays from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

2nd & Santa Maria Streets by the Bay

Paso Robles Farmers Market

Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Spring and 12th Street

Templeton Farmers Market

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

At the Town park – 6th & Crocker Streets

One of the largest Farmers’ Market in the County

