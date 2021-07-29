Youth 5-18 Encouraged to Sign Up for 3 Exciting Creative Classes Each

Bring on the Arts! Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is thrilled to offer its Session 6 Enrollment for free, in-person, Visual, and Performing Arts Classes this Saturday at 9 a.m.

Instructors will teach several new classes like Freestyle Rap, Urban Dance, and Teen Beginning Piano, among many others, that will surely inspire young minds and offer fresh, new opportunities for fun and creative expression. All youth are welcome!

How to Enroll:

Visit pryoutharts.org/enrollment/ for the class schedule and to create a parent portal

Students can take up to 3 classes

Enrollment opens on Jul. 24 at 9 a.m. sharp at pryoutharts.org/enrollment

Enrollment closes on Jul. 30

Session starts on Aug. 2 and runs through Oct. 1

Parent questions? Contact Katherine Bradley, Office Administrator katherine.bradley@pryoutharts.org, or (805)238-5825 (call or text).

“The excitement is building at the Youth Arts for our longest session in over a year! We were delighted to have so many new families join us for session five and invite all community youth, both new and returning, to join us for session 6! With new offerings such as Freestyle Rap and Collage Art, it’s sure to be a session full of fun and creativity!” says Ryan Flores, Operations and Programs Manager.

About Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by Artist and Philanthropist Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their economic status.

By encouraging the arts and creativity, the Center is a venue where children can remain children. The arts provide a creative outlet and a positive means of dealing with the pressures of the world. In this way, it has helped over 15,000 students express themselves, strive for higher education, avoid gangs and trouble.

Programs are open to all students who wish to enroll. Classes include art, voice, musical theater, drama, guitar, piano, drums, band, theater tech, ballet, hip-hop, break, tap, jazz dance, culinary arts, STEAM, and much more.

Through your contribution, you are helping to share the wondrous possibilities that an arts education contributes to the well-being of our community’s youth. To sponsor a Paso Robles Youth Arts Center student today, visit pryoutharts.org/support to give a gift at any amount. A gift of $250.00 sponsors one student for an entire year of classes!

The Youth Arts has provided children ages 5 to 18 with FREE classes in the visual and performing arts for 23 years! In full operation, the Youth Arts offers 50 classes per week and fills approximately 3000 student seats each year. They rely entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, scholarships, supplies, and equipment. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, please contact the Youth Arts office at (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3), Tax ID Number 77-0488880

