Donation of trike powers raffle to fund free programs and events for North County seniors

PASO ROBLES — Mackenzie Lindy Schmitt and Robert Schmitt of Templeton have generously donated a new LectricXP Trike to the Senior Center for a fundraising opportunity.

Mackenzie Lindy Schmitt said, “The Paso Robles Senior Center does so much good for the seniors in the North County, donating to them was a no-brainer.”

The Paso Robles Senior Center is an incredibly busy and vital part of the City of Paso Robles. With over 1,500 visits a month, it is, for many seniors, the heart of their active life. Offerings through the Senior Center include daily hot lunches through the Meals That Connect program, grief counseling, exercise classes, social groups, weekly bingo, many card games, and no-cost Seniors’ Farmers’ Market sponsored by the Food Bank of SLO County.

There is always hot coffee, tea, cocoa, and water in the lobby for members and visitors. The Cuesta College Emeritus program enriches the Center’s offerings with two art classes, a writing class, a technology class, and hugely popular yoga and adaptive exercise classes.

Proceeds from this fundraiser enable the Paso Robles Senior Center to provide free annual events like their holiday parties, Membership Appreciation Party and the ever-popular Unbirthday, Birthday Party, that one special day when everyone’s special day is celebrated.

Tickets for this raffle are $10 each and only 200 tickets are being sold. Stop by 270 Scott St. to buy your tickets. The winner will be announced on July 31 at 1 p.m. Call (805) 237-3880 for more information.

Feature Image: Bill Ernst takes a ride on the Lectric XP Trike that was donated by Mackenzie Lindy Schmitt and Robert Schmitt for a Paso Robles Senior Center fundraiser. Photo Courtesy of Paso Robles Senior Center

Like this: Like Loading...