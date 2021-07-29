Dear Editor,

I was bothered by some of the comments I saw online regarding the Mom’s for Liberty who have joined together to fight for our children.

There is so much going on in the Nation today that goes against all the fundamentals that made me proud and honored to raise my children here.

All of the parents who are fighting for our kids’ rights and freedoms should be looked at as heroes. They are offering solutions, they are kind, yet they are fierce.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

It is time that we stand together, take our schools back, and fight for the future of our country for our children and grandchildren because if we don’t, there will be nothing left for them. We are the last line of defense.

I would suggest you stop reading any mainstream media, start doing your own research, and get involved. This is much bigger than us all.

Maria Sanchez, Atascadero

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...