Dear Editor,

Following an anonymous tip to authorities, several false statements and allegations have been made by my opponents regarding my eligibility to run for the PRJUSD school board. I would like to set the record straight with facts, not innuendo:

In May 2024, I signed a two-year lease to reside at 653 Red Cloud Road in Paso Robles.

I registered to vote at this address in July 2024.

Both Elaina Cano, SLO County Clerk-Recorder, and Jim Brescia, SLO County Superintendent of Schools, confirmed that my registration was valid based on my residency documents.

Given these facts, I have several questions for Mr. Williams and the group of progressive activists who are attempting to use underhanded political tactics to prevent people from voting for me:

If you had concerns about my eligibility, why not act like adults and address the matter with me directly before rushing to the authorities? Why raise this issue now, knowing full well that the authorities will not have time to investigate before Election Day, leaving false allegations hanging over me? Why make these claims anonymously through the press? Trustworthy individuals who have the courage of their convictions don’t hide behind anonymity. It is worth noting that the person behind this complaint is Ms. Camille Katz, a well-known progressive activist who has worked with Mr. Williams and Mr. Cogan on various causes, including the Kenney Enney recall, politicizing our classrooms, and undermining parental rights. Why have other school board members — Mr. Cogan, Mr. Peterson, and Ms. Williams — joined this “pile on” without first speaking with me to make an informed decision before approaching the media? Why is there photographic evidence of Mr. Williams appearing to open private mailboxes on my street? Besides being a federal offense, this suggests Mr. Williams is desperate to catch me in a lie because he lacks confidence in winning the election fairly. I approached Mr. Williams directly and received a less-than-credible response. As a result, he has been reported to the U.S. Postal Service, which will take appropriate action.

This is not how things should be. It’s shameful that our current leaders behave in this manner. The irony is that Mr. Williams himself asked me to run for the board and has long championed having younger Bearcats involved in leadership. Once again, it seems politicians will say one thing and do another to cling to power.

Paso Robles voters deserve better. Our students deserve better role models. The community deserves better leaders.

It’s time for fresh faces and new ideas on the Paso Robles school board. Voters can trust me to be the face of that change, delivering a brighter future for the next generation of Bearcats.

Hunter Breese,

PRJUSD school board candidate

