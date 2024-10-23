PASO ROBLES — Get ready for a spooky adventure as the Paso Robles Lions Club, Paso Robles Youth Quest, and Paso Robles High Theatre Co., along with local sponsors, present “Ghost Stories: A Tale of La Llorona.” The haunted maze will run from October 25 to October 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 1745 Spring St., Paso Robles, across from Paso Market Walk.

This chilling experience brings the legend of La Llorona to life, offering thrills and scares for all ages. Entry is priced at $7 for children 10 & under and $10 for those 11 and older. Whether you’re seeking a frightful night out or a family-friendly Halloween activity, the haunted maze is sure to deliver an unforgettable evening.

Paso Robles hosts Ghost Stories Haunted Maze featuring La Llorona

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...