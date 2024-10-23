Plan includes staff training, a tiered approach to pejorative terms, curriculum changes, and strategies to improve student connectedness

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Trustees received more information on a proposed “Inclusive Excellence” plan that has the goal of fostering an inclusive learning environment in the district. The plan comes on the heels of the district approving a consultant agreement with Cal Poly educator Dr. Denise Isom to conduct academic inclusion and excellence training. The approval came with a 6-1 vote during the Tuesday, Oct. 8, school board meeting.

On Sept. 3, PRJUSD Superintendent Jennifer Loftus sent a letter to district parents addressing the use of the N-word by students. During the Oct. 8 school board meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Erin Haley shared the contract presentation, saying that the district’s African American students are in the red for suspensions according to the California School Dashboard used by the California Department of Education. Haley explained that any subgroup within the local education agency in the red is required to have an action demonstrating their efforts to rectify it.

This prompted the contract with Isom and opened a conversation between trustees and the community on their children’s experience of racism on campus, along with some of their own experiences in the community. The Inclusive Excellence plan includes a “professional learning plan, a detailed tiered approach to handling pejorative terms, an educational partner communication timeline, and outlines measurable outcomes for elementary and secondary levels, including curriculum implementation, staff training, and improving student connectedness” according to staff’s presentation.

Staff’s presentation listed the following as their “why” in moving forward with the plan:

65 percent of students are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color)

15 percent of students have identified disabilities.

15-21 percent self-report as LGBTQ+

Some students have shared that they do not feel staff members address racism when they hear it.

Some students believe some staff are not equipped to address the racism.

Some staff members report feeling unequipped to handle issues related to race.

Students who are struggling with their identity report higher instances of bullying, depression, and suicidal ideation.

The full presentation on the “Inclusive Excellence” plan can be viewed at simbli.eboardsolutions.com/meetings/TempFolder/Meetings/Inclusive%20Excellence%20Board%20Presentation%2010.22.24_931951gkokynnkf3hkhjvlfxiyheks.pdf

District staff created a response plan for teachers and staff to reference. This plan includes five levels of incidents and consequences to go with them. There is a different plan created for elementary and secondary students.

The teaching and intervening plan for elementary schools includes the following:

Use of a pejorative term in a joking, unaware, neglectful way and lacking intentionality (low impact to others) Counsel Student

Parent Contact

Reflection/Reteach Use of a pejorative term in a joking, unaware, neglectful way and lacking intentionality (high impact to others, or second offense) Counsel Student

Parent Contact

Reflection/Reteach Use of a pejorative term in a joking, unaware, neglectful way and lacking intentionality (high impact on others, or third offense) or intentional use of pejorative terms to cause harm to another Counsel Student

Parent Conference

Reflection/Reteach

1-Day Suspension & Community Service/Campus Beautification Intentional use of pejorative terms (second offense) Counsel Student

Parent Conference

Reflection/Reteach

3-Day Suspension & Community Service/Campus Beautification

Site Contract Intentional use of pejorative terms (third offense) Counsel Student

Parent Conference

Reflection/Reteach

5-Day Suspension & Community Service/Campus Beautification

District Contract

The teaching and intervening plan for secondary schools includes the following:

Use of a pejorative term in a joking, unaware, neglectful way and lacking intentionality (low impact to others) Counsel Student

Parent Contact

Reflection/Reteach Use of a pejorative term in a joking, unaware, neglectful way and lacking intentionality (high impact to others, or second offense) Counsel Student

Parent Contact

Reflection/Reteach Use of a pejorative term in a joking, unaware, neglectful way and lacking intentionality (high impact on others, or third offense) -OR- Intentional use of pejorative terms to cause harm to another Parent Contact

Reflection/Reteach

1-Day Suspension & Community Service Intentional use of pejorative terms (second offense) Parent Contact

Reflection/Reteach

3-Day Suspension & Community Service

Site Contract Intentional use of pejorative terms (third offense) Parent Contact

Reflection/Reteach

5-Day Suspension & Community Service

District Contract

Trustee Sondra Williams said following the presentation, “It is going to take a really long time to heal the generations of families, and I don’t see that reflected as powerfully as we could.”

She suggested that staff bring something back to the board that reflects on addressing that trauma.

The Inclusive Excellence plan will be brought forward to trustees again for another discussion and vote.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

