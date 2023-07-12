Trustees and staff express gratitude for Theresa Braden’s contributions to the district

PASO ROBLES — It was a bittersweet meeting on Tuesday night, July 11, for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) as it was Confidential Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Theresa Braden’s last meeting working for the district.

“We are so extremely grateful,” said Trustee President Nathan Williams. “We are so very appreciative of everything that you have done for us. There is so much that so many have no clue of what you have done behind the scenes every single day … we are devastated to lose you.”

Braden is leaving the district to work in educational services at the San Luis Obispo Coastal Unified School District.

Members of the district and staff gave their well wishes and expressed their gratitude for Braden’s services to the district.

“Tonight, I want to thank the amazing employees. Some of you are here tonight, that made it very difficult for me to make this decision to leave Paso Robles,” said Braden in response to colleagues. “This is really an amazing group of people that teach your students, care for your students and run this district … I’m very impressed. To the parents and community members and the students, I got to work with, it has been an honor to serve Paso Robles, and I want to thank you all.”

Elie Chavez was introduced as the next student trustee for the 2023-24 school year. She is the PRHS ASB president and will begin her time on the board at the Aug. 8 board meeting. She is the fourth student trustee to serve on the board.

Trustees approved the purchase of a composition analyzer from Inbody for the Paso Robles High School Physical Education (P.E.) Department during the Tuesday, July 11, meeting. The purpose of the analyzer is to measure the increase in muscle mass in students when more than eight exercises are added to their routine.

Adding more muscle from weight exercises will increase weight, given muscle weighs more than fat. The Inbody machine’s main purpose will be to measure the increase in muscle mass. Using the machine is optional for the students, but studies from other schools have found students enjoy seeing their progress. The machine is expected to last 10-15 years and testing will take place every six weeks. The PRHS P.E. department is working to help students make lifelong changes to improve overall health. The total cost of the machine is $9,782.06 from ESSER III funds.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District meeting is scheduled for Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

