Partnering with Krav Maga instructor Adam Mora, the city offers a weekend bootcamp to empower students heading off to college

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles Recreation Services will partner with local Krav Maga self-defense instructor Adam Mora to present an Off To College Self-Defense Bootcamp at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive) on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. All pads, mats, boxing gloves and focus mitts will be provided, as well as water and light snacks. The price of this weekend bootcamp is $175 with a 10 percent discount for siblings. Class space is limited and advance registration is strongly encouraged.

“This weekend bootcamp is designed to give students who will soon head off to college, travel, or the workplace some basic skills to help them be more aware of their surroundings and protect or defend themselves if needed,” said Mora. “Students will have fun together and gain empowerment while learning about situational awareness and exploring important defense techniques and combative strategies.”

A resident of Paso Robles, Mora is an employee of Community Action Partnership and an instructor with Krav Maga XD. He loves teaching people to be more confident and helping them gain the ability to protect themselves and loved ones. Prior to joining the Paso Robles Recreation team of instructors, Mora taught at the Krav Maga XD facility in Costa Mesa, the ARC Center at University California Irvine (UCI), and has held regular seminars for women’s self-defense, and Krav Maga fundamentals at numerous parks in Los Angeles, Orange and San Luis Obispo counties. Currently, Mora offers Krav Maga Fundamentals and an Intermediate Krav Maga class at Centennial Park in Paso Robles.

For more information or to register for the Off To College Self-Defense Bootcamp, visit prcity.com/recreationonline and search “college.”

Contact Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988 or email recservices@prcity.com. To view all of the recreation camp and class offerings currently available, please visit prcity.com/recreationonline.

Feature Image: During this self-defense bootcamp at Centennial Park in Paso Robles, July 15 and 16, students will gain empowerment while learning situational awareness and how to protect themselves if needed.

