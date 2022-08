Residents are invited to participate in the forum on Aug. 18

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is holding a community meeting to discuss options for cannabis regulations in the City of Paso Robles.

Residents of Paso Robles are welcome to participate in the forum in person or online at pricity.com/youtube and call (805) 865-7276 to give public comment during the meeting.

When: Aug. 18 / 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: In-person / virtual hybrid meeting

1000 Spring Street

City Hall

Paso Robles

