TEMPLETON — Early this morning, a fire broke out at a residential home in Templeton located on Sunnyside Way. According to reports, the fire started around 5:30 a.m.

CAL FIRE SLO and Templeton Fire Department were on the the scene. It was reported the fire was extinguished around 7 a.m.

Officials stated that the residents of the house were able to get out without injuries; however, many household pets may have died in the fire.

According to the fire crew, the fire started in the front living room of the house before burning into other rooms. Fire crews say the damage from both fire and smoke is extensive throughout the house.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

