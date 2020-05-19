Cuesta College invites incoming students interested in getting a head start in their college experience this summer to participate in the inaugural 2020 Virtual Scholars Summer Academy. The free, six-week program starting June 15 prepares students to acclimate to the college environment before beginning the fall semester.

Originally intended as an in-person program, the new virtual format includes a tailored curriculum, enrichment activities, and student support services. Academy participants will take two courses, an Introduction to Distance Education class and a College Success Studies class in which they can choose from the following areas of study:

Area 1: Agriculture, Business, Hospitality, Legal, Skilled Trades, and Technology

Area 2: Communication, Creative Arts, Education & Information, and Social, Behavioral, & Human Sciences

Area 3: Health & Wellness and Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math (STEM)

Students will also participate in Counseling Corner – weekly scheduled meetings with academic counselors to track progress in their courses and develop a Student Education Plan.

“The academic courses and support services embedded into the program are focused on providing our students with the essential skills to succeed in their college career,” said Dr. Maria Escobedo, Dean of the North County Campus & South County Center. “We look forward to welcoming our students as part of our Cuesta College community, and ensure the successful completion of their educational goals.”



The program’s other benefits include fee waivers and textbook vouchers for Summer and Fall 2020 courses, access to portable technology equipment for the fall semester, and a $100 gift card.

To be eligible for the Cuesta College 2020 Virtual Scholars Summer Academy, participants must apply to Cuesta College, submit a Financial Aid application, and complete all enrollment and online orientation steps.

For more information, please visit the 2020 Virtual Scholars Summer Academy website or contact Sarah Lattimer at (805) 546-3100 x 2254 or sarah_lattimer1@cuesta.edu.

