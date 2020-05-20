In an update to sponsors, the California Mid-State Fair reported that the latest board meeting resulted in no changes to final plans. The 2020 fair is planned as scheduled to run from July 22 through August 2, 2020.

From the communication, it is evident that the 2020 fair is in question, but the report stated the board members “continue to want more time to gather more information.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has crushed the 2020 event calendar and the California Mid-State Fair stands as a monolithic question mark for hundreds of thousands of people who plan on attending each year.

Currently, four grandstand acts have been named and scheduled:

Carrie Underwood — July 23

Eric Church — July 26

Dan + Shay — July 27

Pentatonix — July 22

Since March, when California sheltered against the spread of COVID-19, no further announcements have come forth from CMSF. As the state begins to open back up, and San Luis Obispo County re-attesting for Stage 2 advancement which allows for in-store retail and in-restaurant dining, the question looms about how any restrictions or relaxing of restrictions can apply to something as massive and social as CMSF.

The board reported to The Paso Robles Press that they continue to review the situation and will report any new information as decisions get made.

