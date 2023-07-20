Seniors Day, Kids Day, and Armed Forces Day will feature an expo of local nonprofits in Mulbeary Park

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is excited to share the return of its specialty days where guests can enjoy perks during their visit.

Join them for Cattlemen and Farmers Day, happening tonight, Thursday, July 20. The day pays tribute to our local cattlemen, cattlewomen, and agriculturalists. Also celebrate the accomplishments of the Industrial Arts program, enjoy a fabulous BBQ steak dinner, and find out who wins the coveted Cattleman of the Year, Cattlewoman of the Year and Agriculturalist of the Year. Tickets are available online and at the day of the event for $40.

Seniors Day, sponsored by Coastal Communities Physician Network, takes place tomorrow, Friday, July 21. Guests 62 years and older get half-off senior daily admission (regular senior daily admission price $12).

Kids Day, sponsored by KSBY, takes place on the final Friday of the Fair, July 28. Kids ages 12 and under get free daily admission (regular child daily admission price $10).

Armed Forces Day, sponsored by News Channel 12, takes place on the final Saturday of the Fair, July 30. Guests with a valid Military ID, active or retired, get free daily admission that day (regular adult daily admission price $15).

Seniors Day, Kids Day, and Armed Forces Day will feature an expo of local nonprofits in Mulbeary Park from Noon to 4 p.m.

Closing Day takes place on Sunday, July 30. Guests will enjoy a parade of tractors featured in the JB Dewar Tractor Restoration program as they make their way down the midway. The tractor restoration program highlights the hard work and dedication of many local high schoolers who spent the past year reviving antique tractors.

For a complete list of attractions happening each day of the 2023 California Mid-State Fair, please visit MidStateFair.com.

