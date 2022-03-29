The handbooks are now available on the official California Mid-State Fair website

STAFF REPORT

PASO ROBLES — The 2022 Horse Show, Livestock, and Still Exhibit Competition Handbooks are now available on the official California Mid-State Fair website.

Horse Show events include Country Rodeo, Cutting, Reined Cow Horse, RSNC Sorting, and 4H/FFA Horse Shows. Entry forms and fees for Horse Show events are due by Thursday, Jun. 30, to the Fair’s Main Office.

Livestock includes Market, Breeding, Dairy, and Small Animals.

Still, Exhibits include departments like Fine Arts, Flowers, Farm Art, Home Arts, Photography, and Produce.

The Still Exhibits deadline to enter is Tuesday, Jun. 7, for all departments except for Ag Horticulture and Floriculture, which is Tuesday, Jul. 12. Entering online is quick, fast, and easy at midstatefair.com. Continuing in 2022 will be the separation of Adult and Youth Still Exhibits online handbooks and registration.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through Jul. 31, and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

