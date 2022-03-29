Permit applications will be available starting Mar. 28 to Seniors 65 and older

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles will be offering 500 annual Senior Downtown Parking Permits starting Mar. 28 to residents of Paso Robles. Seniors 65 and older can purchase a permit for $30. Permits are valid from Apr. 1 – Mar. 31. With the Senior Permit, seniors can park in any paid parking space Downtown without additional payment.

Senior permit requirements:

Must be 65 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license

Must be a Paso Robles resident (within City limits)

Must be the registered owner of the vehicle

Must not be a Downtown employee or business owner

Limited to 500 permits annually

Limited to 1 permit per household (1 vehicle)

Completed applications must be turned in before Apr. 30

Senior Downtown Parking Permit applications will be available at the following locations:

Paso Robles Police Department

Paso Robles Senior Center

Paso Robles Library

Online at prcity.com/parking

As a reminder, those with disabled placards do not need a senior permit and are exempt from paid parking regulations when their placard is displayed. Additional information on Downtown Parking and the Senior Downtown Parking Permit program can be found at prcity.com/parking.

