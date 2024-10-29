PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has announced a vacancy on the Paso Robles Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, which serves as an advisory body to the City Council on matters affecting seniors in the community. The committee meets monthly on the second Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles Senior Center, located at 270 Scott Street. The available position will fill a term that began on July 1, 2024, and runs through June 30, 2027.

If interested in serving on this advisory body, please submit an application at prcity.com/1181/Vacancies- and-Applications

