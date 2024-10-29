PASO ROBLES — During September, Almond Acres Charter Academy students raised money for childhood cancer research and resources by selling bracelets and hosting a “Be the Change” coin drive. Together, the students raised $520.32.

“Actively participating in Childhood Cancer Awareness Month presented an excellent opportunity for our students to recognize or discover that each individual carries an invisible backpack filled with experiences and challenges we may not be aware of,” said Wendy Woodard, an administrator at Almond Acres. “Understanding various struggles enables us to develop and practice empathy, which aligns with our character education goal of ‘Growing Great Kids’ who are TeRRiFiC citizens (Trustworthy, Respectful, Responsible, Fair, and Caring).”

About AACA

Almond Acres Charter Academy is a public, tuition-free K-8 school that employs credentialed teachers and administers state-mandated testing to provide families in northern SLO County an additional choice in public education. Located in Paso Robles in a newly built, state-of-the-art facility, AACA is open to all students from all communities. AACA’s mission is to help students succeed academically and socially by educating the whole child: heart, mind, body and soul.

For more information on Almond Acres Charter Academy, visit almondacres.com/open-board-position/

Feature Image provided by Almond Acres Charter Academy

