SHANDON — CAL FIRE SLO reports that the Bitter Fire is now 100% contained after burning 1,651 acres of vegetation in north San Luis Obispo County. The blaze began Saturday afternoon on June 14, southeast of Shandon, near Bitterwater Road and Bitterwater Valley Road.

Emergency crews initially responded just after 3 p.m. on Saturday. By 5 p.m., the fire had grown to 836 acres with only 10% containment. CAL FIRE SLO reported forward progress was halted by 7:30 p.m., despite tough access and intense heat on the lines.

Firefighters continued working through the night, reaching 90% containment by Sunday morning. Crews remained on scene mopping up hot spots throughout the day.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of San Luis Obispo County Fire Department

