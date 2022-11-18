Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is housed in a specially designed, climate-controlled cabinet

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services announced the installation of a new life safety feature for our community: the first 24/7 publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

The AED is housed in a specially designed, climate-controlled cabinet known as a “SaveStation.” It can tolerate extreme weather and is available to anyone in the downtown city park and surrounding businesses.

“If somebody is unfortunate enough to have a sudden cardiac arrest, what they absolutely need to survive is immediate CPR and an AED. Sudden cardiac arrest can be fatal if not treated quickly, but with rapid intervention, survival is possible. CPR and the use of a defibrillator may improve the probability of survival until emergency services arrive,” says Fire Captain/Paramedic John Prickett.

The AED is safe to use, does not require specialized training, and provides instructions in both English and Spanish.

The SaveStation was provided through charitable contributions by Justin Community Grants and the Paso Robles Elks Club.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will hold a presentation ceremony for the SaveStation in the coming weeks to recognize the charitable contributions of the donors who made this lifesaving tool possible.

Please visit the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services website at prcity.com/198/Fire-and-Emergency-Services for information about the department as well as information about CPR and AED’s or call (805) 227-7560.

