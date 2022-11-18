Deadline to enter the parade is Friday, Nov. 18

PASO ROBLES — The 61st Annual Christmas Light Parade will be held in downtown Paso Robles on Dec. 3, starting at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Deck the Halls” and is sponsored by H & R Block and Bank of the Sierra.

The traditional light parade marks the arrival of Santa Claus in downtown Paso Robles. Santa will be in residence at the Holiday House in the downtown city park until Christmas Eve. The hours are posted on the Holiday House and on pasoroblesdowntown.org.

The parade, which starts at 7 p.m., travels north on Spring Street from 10th Street to 14th Street, east to Park Street, then around the downtown city park on Pine Street to 11th. The deadline to enter is extended to Friday, Nov. 18.

The Christmas Light Parade is a downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association event. For more information, contact the Main Street office at (805) 238-4103.

The parade offers cash prizes ($100, $50, $25) as well as ribbons to winning entries. Applications are available at the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street office (835 12th Street, #D in alley) and the Main Street website (pasoroblesdowntown.org) or by calling (805) 238-4103.

