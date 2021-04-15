Silent Auction Items Open for Bidding

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is hosting its virtual Speakeasy Gala this Saturday, Apr. 17, and would like to invite the community to join in the festivities. Select tickets are still available, including raffle tickets for a wine refrigerator filled with local wines and beers valued at over $1,200.

During the Gala, viewers will learn about the Chamber’s 2020 award winners, including the Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, and Community Organization of the Year.

A silent auction is currently live on the Gala webpage and includes a number of enticing packages filled with items generously donated by the community. The following summarizes a few of the amazing packages:

Bid on these and many more exciting packages by going to atascaderochamber.org, clicking on the Speakeasy Night Gala tab, and selecting the Silent Auction button. Proceeds go towards the Chamber’s goal of supporting the business community, creating head of household jobs, and developing economic prosperity for the entire community.

