Silent Auction Items Open for Bidding
ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is hosting its virtual Speakeasy Gala this Saturday, Apr. 17, and would like to invite the community to join in the festivities. Select tickets are still available, including raffle tickets for a wine refrigerator filled with local wines and beers valued at over $1,200.
During the Gala, viewers will learn about the Chamber’s 2020 award winners, including the Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, and Community Organization of the Year.
A silent auction is currently live on the Gala webpage and includes a number of enticing packages filled with items generously donated by the community. The following summarizes a few of the amazing packages:
- Zipline and Wine – Zipline tour for 8 at Margarita Adventures. Lunch and wine tasting for 8 at Ancient Peaks winery.
- Shop & Dine in A-Town – 6 friends will be treated to shopping gift cards, gift bags, sparkling wine, and appetizers at Anna & Co., dinner at La Donna’s, and wines from Ruby Cellars.
- Backyard Movie Night – Digital projector, screen, table, 2 sleeping bags, fire pit, 2 bundles of firewood, inflatable couch, popcorn, candy, and soda.
- Perfectly Paso Weekend Getaway – Stay at La Quinta Inn in Paso Robles, VIP Sensorio experience, lunch and VIP membership for a day at Vina Robles, breakfast at Joe’s Place, a cheese gift certificate from Vivant.
- A ZOO-RRIFIC Kids Party – Private hot dog party for 20, two cold stone cakes, 10 passes to the Charles Paddock Zoo, tropical-themed bounce house rental, 10 passes to Mr. Putt Putt.
- Private Party at Galaxy Theater – Host 30+ people for a private event in one of the state-of-the-art theaters. Includes a case of local wines.
- Spoil Mom on Mother’s Day – Shopping at Farron Elizabeth, jewelry by Atascadero Jewelry and Loan, flowers by Bees Blossoms, chocolate by See’s Candy, hair by Brush Salon, soaps by the Mercantile, coffee by Malibu Brew, and candles by PartyLite Candles.
- Saxum Wine – One magnum of Saxum wine – 2013 James Berry Vineyard
- Ravine Water Park Package – 4 passes to the Ravine, inflatable water toys, and certificates for Jamba Juice, Big Bubbas Bad BBQ, and Mister Pickles.
- Boulder Water Feature – This package includes a boulder water feature surrounded by rocks and installed by Madrone Landscapes.
Bid on these and many more exciting packages by going to atascaderochamber.org, clicking on the Speakeasy Night Gala tab, and selecting the Silent Auction button. Proceeds go towards the Chamber’s goal of supporting the business community, creating head of household jobs, and developing economic prosperity for the entire community.